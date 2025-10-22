Character home in Littlehampton blends period charm and modern convenience

The extended terraced house in Maxwell Road has come on the market priced at £375,000. It is a spacious property spread over three generous floors and offers a perfect blend of period charm and modern convenience.
The ground floor features two reception rooms - a living room with an open fireplace and large bay window, and a separate dining room with a fireplace.
There is a contemporary kitchen, ground-floor toilet and a bright utility / sun room with patio doors to the landscaped west-facing garden.
On the first floor are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the top floor boasts a large dual-aspect main bedroom with built-in storage and a beautifully-finished bath and shower room.
The agents say this four-bedroom house has the rare advantage of a private driveway to the front and, with its flexible living space and enviable location, it must be viewed to be fully appreciated.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.