Character home in Littlehampton blends period charm and modern convenience

The extended terraced house in Maxwell Road has come on the market priced at £375,000. It is a spacious property spread over three generous floors and offers a perfect blend of period charm and modern convenience.

The ground floor features two reception rooms - a living room with an open fireplace and large bay window, and a separate dining room with a fireplace.

There is a contemporary kitchen, ground-floor toilet and a bright utility / sun room with patio doors to the landscaped west-facing garden.

On the first floor are three well-proportioned bedrooms and a family bathroom, while the top floor boasts a large dual-aspect main bedroom with built-in storage and a beautifully-finished bath and shower room.

The agents say this four-bedroom house has the rare advantage of a private driveway to the front and, with its flexible living space and enviable location, it must be viewed to be fully appreciated.

