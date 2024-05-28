Character home in one of Worthing's premier avenues comes on the market priced at £850,000

The end-of-terrace, five-bedroom property is on a corner plot in Grand Avenue, just a short walk from the town centre. The property has annex-style living available, with wheelchair access, off-road parking and a garage.

Accommodation spans 2,110 square feet and includes two reception rooms, a ground-floor bedroom, large kitchen and dining room area, utility room, ground-floor bathroom/wet room, four bedrooms upstairs and a bathroom with a shower cubicle. There are gardens to three sides and they are delightful, stocked full of trees, attractive shrubs, and plants.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Grand Avenue, Worthing This end-of-terrace, five-bedroom property is on a corner plot in Grand Avenue, just a short walk from the town centre and yards from the beach. It has come on the market with Robert Luff & Co priced at £850,000. Photo: Zoopla

