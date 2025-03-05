Charmans Lodge development to officially launch in Southwater

Churchill Living is inviting locals to its brand-new development’s official launch in the heart of Southwater on 26th March 2025.

Visitors are being welcomed to Leonardslee Wine Estate, Hammerpond Road, Horsham, RH13 6PG to learn more about Charmans Lodge and Mews and find out about what the Churchill Living lifestyle would mean for them. Presentations will be delivered at 10:30am and 1:30pm, and attendees will have the opportunity to view plans and ask any questions they may have.

Once constructed, Charmans Lodge will be comprised of 36 one and two-bedroom apartments, alongside Charmans Mews which will feature six two-bedroom cottages. Off plan reservations are now available. At the Lodge, every apartment is completely self-contained with their own front doors, allowing for peace and privacy when desired. The Lodge also features an exclusive Owner’s Lounge, complete with coffee bar and views of landscaped gardens. Social events in the Owner’s Lounge will also be enjoyed by Cottage Owners through their Lodge Club membership.

Southwater is a large and fast-growing village with a very attractive town centre. Owners will be close to everything they need including a supermarket, range of eateries, medical centre, leisure centre and a library. For those who enjoy the outdoors, Southwater Country Park has 70 acres of land to explore.

Anne Scherrer, Marketing Manager for Churchill Living South East comments: “We’re thrilled to invite locals to explore what we have to offer in Southwater. The event is a wonderful opportunity for visitors to see our plans come to life and discover what a Churchill Living lifestyle at Charmans Lodge and Mews would mean for them”.

For more information on Charmans Lodge, call 0800 077 3256 or visit www.churchill-living.co.uk.