Charming 19th century cottage with large garden and heated summerhouse comes on the market in Littlehampton

Estate agent Glyn Jones says the two-bedroom Toddington Lane property was dates back to around 1850, offering a rare opportunity to purchase an extended semi-detached cottage with attractive flint elevations and a wealth of charm and character.

The entrance porch, with space for coats and shoes, opens into a welcoming living room with fireplace. The fitted kitchen with butler sink leads to a second lounge / dining room overlooking the garden.

The bathroom with feature freestanding bath and separate shower is on the ground floor, while upstairs has two good-sized bedrooms.

Benefits include leaded light-style double glazing throughout and gas-fired central heating with feature pillar-style radiators.

The large rear garden features a small patio with steps to an expansive lawn, surrounded by mature shrubs and bushes.

The summerhouse / garden cabin is equipped with portable heaters, overhead lighting and power, making it ideal for use as a home office or hobby space. There is off-road parking to the front.

1 . Toddington Lane, Littlehampton

2 . Toddington Lane, Littlehampton

3 . Toddington Lane, Littlehampton

4 . Toddington Lane, Littlehampton