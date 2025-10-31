Charming 19th century cottage with large garden and heated summerhouse comes on the market in Littlehampton

An extended 19th century cottage with large garden and heated summerhouse has come on the market in Littlehampton priced at £350,000, with no forward chain.

Estate agent Glyn Jones says the two-bedroom Toddington Lane property was dates back to around 1850, offering a rare opportunity to purchase an extended semi-detached cottage with attractive flint elevations and a wealth of charm and character.

The entrance porch, with space for coats and shoes, opens into a welcoming living room with fireplace. The fitted kitchen with butler sink leads to a second lounge / dining room overlooking the garden.

The bathroom with feature freestanding bath and separate shower is on the ground floor, while upstairs has two good-sized bedrooms.

Benefits include leaded light-style double glazing throughout and gas-fired central heating with feature pillar-style radiators.

The large rear garden features a small patio with steps to an expansive lawn, surrounded by mature shrubs and bushes.

The summerhouse / garden cabin is equipped with portable heaters, overhead lighting and power, making it ideal for use as a home office or hobby space. There is off-road parking to the front.

