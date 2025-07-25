Charming four-bedroom Victorian house with pretty garden comes on the market in Littlehampton

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 25th Jul 2025, 14:54 BST
A charming Victorian house with pretty garden has come on the market in Littlehampton priced at £325,000.

The four-bedroom, end-of-terrace house is located in Queen Street, close to Littlehampton's many shops and mainline railway station and with good schools for all ages within walking distance.

Accommodation is arranged over three floors. The ground floor is filled with a lovely through lounge/diner and separate kitchen.

Estate agent Cubitt & West says the dining area features an attractive wood burner and the lounge area has French doors to the garden.

There are three bedrooms and the family bathroom on the first floor, plus a good-size bedroom on the second floor.

The garden is very pretty, with a lawn and decked area that has enough space for a table and chairs.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This charming Victorian house with pretty garden has come on the market in Littlehampton priced at £325,000

1. Queen Street, Littlehampton

This charming Victorian house with pretty garden has come on the market in Littlehampton priced at £325,000 Photo: Zoopla

The dining area features an attractive wood burner

2. Queen Street, Littlehampton

The dining area features an attractive wood burner Photo: Zoopla

The lovely through lounge/diner has French doors to the garden

3. Queen Street, Littlehampton

The lovely through lounge/diner has French doors to the garden Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen measures 14ft4in x 7ft11in

4. Queen Street, Littlehampton

The kitchen measures 14ft4in x 7ft11in Photo: Zoopla

