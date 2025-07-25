Charming four-bedroom Victorian house with pretty garden comes on the market in Littlehampton

The four-bedroom, end-of-terrace house is located in Queen Street, close to Littlehampton's many shops and mainline railway station and with good schools for all ages within walking distance.
Accommodation is arranged over three floors. The ground floor is filled with a lovely through lounge/diner and separate kitchen.
Estate agent Cubitt & West says the dining area features an attractive wood burner and the lounge area has French doors to the garden.
There are three bedrooms and the family bathroom on the first floor, plus a good-size bedroom on the second floor.
The garden is very pretty, with a lawn and decked area that has enough space for a table and chairs.
