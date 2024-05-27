Commercial and residential properties set to go under the hammer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Commercial and residential properties in Eastbourne and Seaford are to be auctioned on June 12 by Clive Emson Auctioneers.

A major commercial property with residential conversion consent for the upper floors in Eastbourne is to be auctioned in June.

With a guide price of £550,000 to £570,000, freehold 2-6 Langney Road is among 174 lots listed across southern England in the 250th auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Richard Payne, Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer, said: “A substantial portion of this detached contemporary property is arranged over three floors.

Lot 72 - 2-6 Langney Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 3EU.

“There are two commercial units on the ground floor, one trading as a barbers and the other as a skateboard shop and producing £8,000 per annum and £15,000 per annum respectively.

“The upper parts, to include an additional mansard roof, have planning consent for change of use from offices to five two-bedroom flats and one, one-bedroom flat.

“The property is situated within this busy thoroughfare in Eastbourne town centre represented by local traders and including multiples such as Ladbrokes and Domino’s Pizza.

“The seafront is nearby and there are excellent road links to Hastings, Brighton and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27/A259.”

Lot 38 - 57-59 Susans Road, Eastbourne, East Sussex, BN21 3TG.

Planning permission was granted by Eastbourne Borough Council for change of use of first and second floors from office to residential use and the construction of third floor mansard for the provision of one one-bedroom flat and five two-bedroom flats, subject to conditions.

Also in Eastbourne, a freehold mixed commercial and residential property needing improvement at 57-59 Susans Road is guided at £140,000 to £150,000, with part vacant possession.

One ground floor commercial unit is sold on a 999-year lease with a current ground rental of £100 per annum. The other is vacant.

One first floor flat is sold on a 99-year lease from December 1987 at a current ground rental of £30 per annum. The other is vacant.

Jade Flood, Auction Appraiser, said: “The property, on the one-way system which leads around the town centre near the Beacon and attracts regular passing trade, is a short distance from Eastbourne Beacon Shopping Centre with its local shopping facilities and amenities, with more comprehensive facilities available nearby. There are excellent road links to Brighton and London via the nearby A27.”

In nearby Seaford, a leasehold flat with sea views – Flat 4 at 4 Pelham Place in Pelham Road – is offered as an investment property.

Lot 29 - Flat 4, 4 Pelham Place, Pelham Road, Seaford, East Sussex, BN25 1EN.

Let at £8,400 per annum on an assured shorthold tenancy, the one-bedroom flat is guided at £65,000 to £70,000.

Richard said: “This converted flat forms the whole of the second floor of this bay-fronted, mid-terrace property just off the seafront.

“It is offered in good decorative order and enjoys panoramic views over the town centre and seafront from the front and the rear.”

The property is situated between Dane Road and West Street within easy reach of the comprehensive shopping facilities of the town centre, including the seafront and mainline railway station.

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease from June 1980 at a peppercorn ground rent.

Clive Emson Auctioneers, regional land and property auctioneers, was founded in 1989 by Clive Emson MBE and holds eight auctions annually, with offices in Sussex, Kent, Essex, Hampshire and the West Country.

Bidding for the current auction, the fourth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, June 10 and ends on Wednesday, June 12.