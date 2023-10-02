A commercial property in Eastbourne town centre has been listed for sale for £1.2 million, although the two businesses inside will not be impacted, according to an estate agent.

The property at 198-200 Terminus Road, by Trinity Trees, has been listed on Zoopla with the help of estate agents Carr and Priddle.

On the listing it says: “The property comprises a prominent four-storey corner building. The two ground floor retail units are occupied by Evapo and Bread and Brew. The first, second and third floors comprise three flats, all three-beds, let on ASTs.”

A spokesperson from Carr and Priddle explained that the listing and potential purchase will have no impact on the vape store and cafe as the sale is a freehold investment.

Brew and Bread opened in the town centre last year in the former site of Sugar Lump, while Evapo has more than 30 branches across the UK and its Eastbourne store has been open since 2017.

