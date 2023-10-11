Company applies to construct eight-storey building with 38 flats in Haywards Heath

A company has applied to Mid Sussex District Council to construct an eight-storey building comprising 38 flats in Haywards Heath.

LTRO Perrymount Ltd applied through the agent Mohsin Cooper to build on land at the rear of Central House at 25 Perrymount Road.

The application said 21 of the flats will be one-bedroom while 17 will be two-bedroom. There will also be associated landscaping, parking and refuse stores.

The planning statement said: “The site is located on the western side of Perrymount Road. It forms the former car park associated with the existing building (25-27) which is one half of the modern office buildings on the stretch between The Broadway and Clair Road.”

Computer imagery showing the proposed east elevation of the new eight-storey building in Haywards Heath. Image: Mohsin Cooper via Mid Sussex District Council

The planning application said the work will mean retaining only eight parking spaces from the 53 that currently exist on the site. However, the plan would create 32 new cycle spaces.

People can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications by searching for the reference DM/23/2259.

The design and access statement said the proposals follow a recent approval, subject to Section 106 (application reference DM/22/2880) for a six-storey, 28-flat residential development. It also follows a previous outline planning approval to create a nine storey, 42-unit residential scheme on the site (application reference DM/20/1137).

The rough location of the proposed new eight-storey building in Haywards Heath. Image: Google Maps

The design and access statement said: “The proposals aim to create an attractive, high quality residential development in a highly sustainable brownfield location, close to Haywards Heath train station and town centre.”

It said: “The proposed development site is a former car parking area adjacent to Central House, which is currently undergoing a conversion from office to residential under Prior Approval. The scale and form of Central House, alongside the siting of the proposed building have been given careful consideration.”

The design and access statement said that three of the eight parking spaces will have ‘disabled accessible’ widths and said that, because the scheme for 28 residential units proposed six parking spaces, eight parking spaces would provide the same proportion of parking for 38 flats.

It said there will be secure bicycle storage for up to 28 bikes, as well as e-bike charging points to the north of the site. It added that a ‘soft landscaping buffer’ would be retained in the same location as the recently consented scheme.

The design and access statement continued: “The proposed development is accessed from Perrymount Road. Tracking has been carried out, which demonstrates there is sufficient space for waste collection trucks and fire engines to access the site, turn and exit in forward gear.”

It also said that 16 of the units are triple aspect while all units also have access to the private amenity space.