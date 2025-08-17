Company submits application for two homes at Balcombe after previous plan refused

A company has applied to build two new homes with parking spaces in Balcombe.

Matsim Properties Ltd is hoping to erect the dwellings near Robin Shaw in Haywards Heath Road, while creating a single-storey garage structure to an existing house at Upper Stumble.

The number of parking spaces would increase from four to eight.

People can view the application in full at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/25/1688.

The rough location of the two new homes at Haywards Heath Road in Balcombe. Photo: Google Street View

The design and access statement said: “This is a resubmission of a recently refused application DM/24/0775 for 3no. new dwellings.”

It said: “A previous planning application to Mid Sussex District Council was refused on 16 May 2024. Following this the current application includes changes to the scheme to address the issues raised

at that time.”

It said that a ‘significant additional benefit’ with this new scheme is the proposed provision of public access to Upper Stumble Wood with a pedestrian path going through the site to access the wood.

It continued: “The application site comprises land to the rear of the existing single storey dwelling (Robin Shaw), including the driveway to the north of the bungalow and areas to the east and north of Upper Stumble House. The site is visually enclosed by existing mature vegetation on all boundaries.”

It said: “The new dwellings are proposed as detached houses, which have been redesigned from the previous scheme (DM/24/0775) to be in a more traditional style with reference to a High Weald farmstead and loose courtyard vernacular.”

The application said the site is ‘sustainably located’ and would be ‘an appropriate form of development’. It added that the site is ‘surrounded by existing development on three sides’ and makes an ‘efficient, effective and well-designed’ proposal of two new family homes.

It said information about trees, ecology and sustainability have been provided, adding: “Overall, the development provides a high-quality, small-scale scheme responsive to context of the surrounding area while providing a valuable contribution towards Mid Sussex District Council’s housing need.”

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.