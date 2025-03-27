Completely refurbished six-bedroom Worthing property comes to the market chain free

The three-storey terraced house is a substantial family home in Bath Road, close to the seafront and town centre, and it is available chain free.

The estate agents say it has recently been subject to complete refurbishment to both the interior and exterior.

Viewing is considered essential to appreciate the overall size, condition and ideal location of this property.

Accommodation includes a 19ft living room, 14ft dining room, 28ft kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances, storage room, utility room/ground floor WC, three bedrooms with one en-suite and a family bathroom on the first floor, two second-floor bedrooms, a storage room, shower room and further bedroom/playroom/lounge.

The garden has a raised patio and there is a parking space to the rear, accessed from Manor Road.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Bath Road, Worthing This six-bedroom property has been completely refurbished, inside and out Photo: Zoopla

2 . Bath Road, Worthing The living room has a feature older-style fireplace and surround Photo: Zoopla

3 . Bath Road, Worthing The kitchen/breakfast room is a superb room with laminate flooring Photo: Zoopla

4 . Bath Road, Worthing The kitchen has integrated appliances including a dishwasher, fridge freezer and split-level double oven Photo: Zoopla