Completely refurbished six-bedroom Worthing property comes to the market chain free

A six-bedroom Worthing property that has been completely refurbished, inside and out, has come on the market with Bacon and Company at a guide price of £725,000.

The three-storey terraced house is a substantial family home in Bath Road, close to the seafront and town centre, and it is available chain free.

The estate agents say it has recently been subject to complete refurbishment to both the interior and exterior.

Viewing is considered essential to appreciate the overall size, condition and ideal location of this property.

Accommodation includes a 19ft living room, 14ft dining room, 28ft kitchen/breakfast room with integrated appliances, storage room, utility room/ground floor WC, three bedrooms with one en-suite and a family bathroom on the first floor, two second-floor bedrooms, a storage room, shower room and further bedroom/playroom/lounge.

The garden has a raised patio and there is a parking space to the rear, accessed from Manor Road.

This six-bedroom property has been completely refurbished, inside and out

1. Bath Road, Worthing

The living room has a feature older-style fireplace and surround

The living room has a feature older-style fireplace and surround

2. Bath Road, Worthing

The kitchen/breakfast room is a superb room with laminate flooring

The kitchen/breakfast room is a superb room with laminate flooring

3. Bath Road, Worthing

The kitchen has integrated appliances including a dishwasher, fridge freezer and split-level double oven

The kitchen has integrated appliances including a dishwasher, fridge freezer and split-level double oven

4. Bath Road, Worthing

The kitchen has integrated appliances including a dishwasher, fridge freezer and split-level double oven Photo: Zoopla

