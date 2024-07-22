Construction commences at Elivia Homes’ sustainable development in Wivelsfield Green

By Liam Pitts
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 11:47 BST
Elivia Homes Central has started work on its latest high-quality, sustainable development in the popular village of Wivelsfield Green.

Situated a stone’s throw from the idyllic South Downs National Park, construction has commenced on the 2.1-hectare site, which once complete will comprise of 45 homes including one, two, three and four-bedroom properties, with 14 of the properties being affordable homes for the local community.

The new development includes a mix of detached and semi-detached homes, maisonettes, and bungalows, all set within 1.7 hectares of public open space, landscaping, and recreational spaces that provide an abundance of outside space for local people.

The new homes will allow residents to reduce their environmental impact and energy bills, by utilising air source heat pumps, which are significantly more efficient than conventional heating systems, leading to lower carbon emissions.

Elivia Homes, Wivelsfield Green development.

In addition, the development will provide an onsite electric car club and electric car charging points for residents and visitors, alongside a strict waste and recycling regime to encourage residents to live more sustainably.

Speaking about the development’s commitment to providing sustainable living to residents, Jack Biggerstaff, Managing Director for Elivia Homes Central, says: “We are extremely excited to have started work at Wivelsfield Green and look forward to delivering sustainable living options, by not only offering renewable technology, but also enhancing the development’s sustainability credentials with the electric car club.

"We have worked hard to ensure that the development will complement the abundant village life that is already present, and hope these things combined make the area an increasingly enviable place to live.”

For further information on Elivia Homes and the Wivelsfield Green development specifically, visit www.eliviahomes.co.uk or call 01489 773577.

