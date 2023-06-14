Construction company buys Hailsham site which has outline planning permission for 200 homes

A home construction company has bought a 37-acre site in Hailsham which has outline planning permission for the development of 200 houses.

Crest Nicholson has purchased the site by Station Road via Gleeson Land as it looks to deliver ‘much-needed, high-quality’ new homes in the region.

The company said 35 per cent of the homes will be affordable housing, comprising a mix of two to five-bedroom properties.

The development will also include enhanced community facilities such as extensive public open space, two sports pitches, changing/storage facilities and biodiversity enhancements.

A map of the site that has been purchased by Crest Nicholson. Picture from Crest Nicholson

Land director at Crest Nicholson South Nicholas Daruwalla said: “This is a strategically important purchase for Crest Nicholson as we look to continue our delivery of homes across high quality locations near the south coast. This purchase in Hailsham will enable us to provide a collection of much-needed homes, including affordable housing, to meet local demand.

"As with all our sites, we are committed to delivering not just homes, but a new destination for residents to enjoy open green spaces and amenities that are essential to building a community where people can establish a life and future for themselves.”

Paul Slingo at Gleeson Land added: “We were delighted to have secured outline planning permission for this scheme on behalf of our landowners and pleased to have worked with Crest on the sale. With its placemaking credentials, Crest Nicholson will provide a residential environment ideally suited for buyers in the area that will blend seamlessly with the existing community in the surrounding area.”

The landowner was advised by Cowan Land on the sale, according to Crest Nicholson.

Director at Cowan Land Iain Cowan FRICS said: “The owners are delighted to have secured the final land sale of this allocation to a high-quality housebuilder such as Crest Nicholson. I have worked with this company over a number of years and have always been impressed with their designs and place making credentials. The location on the south side of the town offers a great connection to the countryside and Pevensey Levels.”

Works are expected to begin towards the end of 2023, with the first completions predicted for the summer of 2024.