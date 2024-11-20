Construction is continuing at a new development in Chichester where Vistry Groupis building 106 new homes.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction is continuing at a new development in Chichester where Vistry Group, Britain’s biggest housebuilder is building 106 new homes.

The remaining homes are being delivered under Vistry’s Countryside Homes brand and the phase has been renamed as Saddlers Reach.

In total, 63 private homes will be built in this phase, alongside 43 affordable homes, including 22 homes for affordable rent and 21 shared ownership homes which are being managed by Latimer, part of Clarion Housing Group.

Dawnet McLaughlin, regional managing director for Vistry Southern, said: “Work is progressing apace at Saddlers Reach since the transfer of the site from Drew Smith to our Countryside Homes brand on 1 July.

Saddlers Reach, Chichester

“We are delivering a collection of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses which are designed to meet the specific needs of the housing market in the town. Moreover, 40 per cent of homes have been allocated as affordable housing to allow local people, who cannot afford to buy their own home, to secure a place in the area.”

The wider Graylingwell Park scheme has already provided a wealth of community facilities, with a new neighbourhood already settled here.

At the heart of the development is Graylingwell Chapel, which provides a well-used community meeting space, while The Pavilion at Havenstoke Park includes a café and studio space overlooking the park, and The Water Tower provides a co-working hub and office space. All managed by the Chichester Community Development Trust.

The new homes at Saddlers Reach will form part of this vibrant wider community.

Dawnet said: “We are very proud to be playing a major role in Graylingwell Park which will not only deliver hundreds of much-needed new homes for the city but will also provide public open spaces and community facilities for people to meet and socialise. The renovated chapel has already opened its doors and is a focal point for groups and events that help to bring the community together.

“An adventure play area has been delivered and two sports pitches are due to be added to the development next spring.

“All of the properties at Saddlers Reach feature energy-efficient appliances and increased insulation.

“They are also incorporated into Graylingwell Park’s unique energy strategy. Homes are fitted with a Heating Interface System, which is connected to a district heating network providing hot water and heating for each home, helping residents minimise their carbon emissions.”

A new show home has recently launched, a three-bedroom of The Rutland house type.

There is currently a choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes now available to reserve at Saddlers Reach, with prices starting at £345,000.

For more information visit countrysidehomes.com.