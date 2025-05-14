Construction starts on new development in Blackboys

Elivia Homes has broken ground on 50 sustainable new homes in the East Sussex village of Blackboys. Situated in an enviable location, with views of the South Downs, the design-led development will offer high-quality two, three, four and five-bedroom homes.

The properties, which will collectively be known as The Meadows, have been designed to reflect the local area vernacular with a modern architectural approach, boasting high-quality materials and unique detailing.

Bringing together smart, energy-efficient and low carbon features, each home will be built using sustainably sourced timber-frame, and boast air source heat pumps, superior levels of insulation and electric vehicle charging points. The site itself has a natural drainage system, complete with extensive wildlife planting and a feature pond.

Substantial new tree planting across the site, along with a new play area and open greenspace, will offer ample opportunities for new and existing village residents to enjoy the outdoor space around The Meadows.

Peter Hutson, Managing Director of Elivia Homes Eastern, comments: “We are thrilled to announce the start of construction at our latest development in Blackboys. This marks a significant step for Elivia Homes as we continue to expand our portfolio of high-quality Sussex developments.

“We are committed to creating homes that blend innovation with classic comfort, and we are excited to bring that vision to life. Each property will offer thoughtful design, built to foster a new, thriving community and enhance the existing beauty of the village. We’re excited to open our showhome to the public later this year and showcase all The Meadows has to offer.”

Prospective purchasers will have the first opportunity to visit The Meadows, view the thoughtfully-designed showhome, and reserve their dream home in late 2025.

For further information and to register your interest for available homes, please visit https://www.eliviahomes.co.uk/developments/themeadows