The Newhaven freehold property is for sale for offers over £1 million and boasts a swimming pool, hot tub, two bedroom annexe, and impressive gardens.

The family home is located in an elevated location with views to the countryside to the front and straight out to sea to the rear, hence the name Two Ways. It has been extensively refurbished since it was first built in the 1930's, including a self-contained two bedroom Annexe.

The gardens have a southerly aspect and provide a great area for entertaining with a heated pool and hot tub. Two sets of French doors open onto the large sun terrace, with a fireplace and two gazebos.

There are five bedrooms, five bathrooms and three reception rooms. Two bedrooms open out onto a rooftop terrace. One reception room features an original 1930’s brick fireplace with log burner.

The property is for sale from Oakley Properties, who are receiving offers over £1 million.

Two ways is located in a private road on the edge of Newhaven, with a historic port which is the gateway to the continent with regular passenger ferries going to Dieppe in France.

In Newhaven itself there are a choice of large supermarkets, swimming pool and other recreational facilities. Peacehaven golf course is within walking distance and Brighton, Lewes and Seaford are a very short drive away.

