The character cottage has a 1.18-acre field included | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This Wisborough Green cottage offers beams, inglenook fireplaces, a wraparound garden and stabling – all for £600,000

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tucked away in the semi-rural charm of Wisborough Green, Billingshurst, this three-bedroom detached character cottage comes to market for offers in excess of £600,000.

It’s a rare opportunity for cash buyers to take on a home with real history, period detail, and space both inside and out – complete with a 1.18-acre field and stabling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purplebricks are delighted to present this property, giving buyers the chance to view a cottage with versatile accommodation across two floors. See more here.

The interior is bursting with period features | Purplebricks

The heart of the home is the welcoming living room, with its beamed ceiling and impressive inglenook fireplace. A bright sun room provides the perfect spot for dining, while the kitchen/breakfast room offers another inglenook, a walk-in larder and space for family meals.

A third bedroom with shower facilities sits on the ground floor, alongside a cloakroom and utility area, while upstairs are two dual-aspect bedrooms and a family bathroom.

At a glance Three bedrooms Character cottage with beams and inglenook fireplaces Large garden with woodland area and vegetable plot Thatched outbuilding and driveway parking 1.18-acre field with stables for two horses

Outside, the property really shines, with a wraparound garden, mature woodland planting, greenhouse and vegetable plot. There’s also a charming thatched outbuilding, driveway parking, and a patio for relaxing.

Beyond the main garden lies the 1.18-acre field with two stables – ideal for horse lovers or those wanting their own slice of countryside space.

Raylo Business Why UK businesses are ditching tech ownership – and saving thousands (aff) £ 2.49 Wowcher Buy now Buy now Top-of-the-range laptops, tablets and smartphones can quickly rack up costs – but smart businesses are skipping the big upfront payments and switching to flexible leasing instead. Raylo Business makes it easy for SMEs to stay up to date with the latest tech, from iPhones to MacBooks, with fixed low monthly payments and no hefty outlay. Lease terms start from just 12 months and include upgrade options at the end, or the freedom to return the device. With smartphones from £2.49/month and iPads from just £7.49/month, it’s a simple way to keep your team equipped without breaking the bank. Explore all the latest Apple and Samsung options, plus full pricing and terms, over on the Raylo Business site.