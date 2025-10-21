Council plan for new houses at Lewes garage compound refused

Plans for new houses at a Lewes garage compound have been refused.

Lewes District Council had applied to South Downs National Park Authority (SDNPA) to demolish the garages at the site behind Queens Road and build six one-bedroom houses.

The council applied for the development the 1,343 square metre site via their agent Mohsin Cooper.

The planning statement had said: “In summary, the proposal will involve the redevelopment of the existing garages to provide two terraces of three two-storey houses. The six dwellings would each accommodate one bedroom and would be provided for affordable rent under the control of Lewes District Council.”

The garages at the rear of Queens Road in Lewes. Photo: Google Street View

The plan was refused on Thursday, October 9, and people can see all the application documents at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk (reference SDNP/24/03587/FUL).

SDNPA’s decision notice said: “The proposed development, particularly the cumulative effect of the proposed layout, siting, scale, form and urban design, would result in an unsympathetic, illegible site and would not represent a high-quality design. The proposal would fail to achieve a safe, inclusive public realm, and fails to protect the amenity of all users with limited passive surveillance. Therefore (it) does not deliver appropriate amenity space for residents.”

The notice said ‘insufficient information’ had been provided to show there would be parking that would serve the needs of the development ‘both in respect of usability and manoeuvrability’.

It added: “In the absence of a completed Section 106 Legal Agreement securing the necessary provision of affordable housing, the proposal would be contrary to policies SD28 of the South Downs Local Plan 2014-2033, the National Planning Policy Framework 2024 and the Purposes of a National Park.”

The rough location of the proposed site. Photo: Google Maps

The design and access Statement by Mohsin Cooper had said the houses would be constructed using Volumetric Modular Construction (VMC) to deliver ‘high quality, sustainable new homes with minimal disruption to the site and local residents’. VMC means most of the building is constructed in factory conditions rather than ‘in situ’.

It said the plan would provide six ‘much-needed and well designed houses’ and would benefit the community by ‘rejuvenating a neglected portion of land with the potential for antisocial behaviour and mis-use’. It said the proposed development would be ‘genuinely sustainable in both construction and occupation’ and ‘an example of good local authority housing delivered using local skills and innovation’. It added that a public consultation had been held on February 5 to get interim feedback on design proposals for sites across the Mallings Estate, including Queens Road.

A Ward Councillor Consultation was also undertaken and the design and access statement said there was ‘no feedback in respect to the Design proposals for Queens Road’.

The plan received several objection letters, with many expressing concern about parking issues.

One letter said: “I have seen the current plans online, which displays the road/path to access the private garages. It is very narrow, which will prevent most vehicles from using it.”

Another said: “As it is very clear from the plans there is only one extremely narrow road allowing access to the existing garage.” They said: “My main concern is that this road is clearly far too narrow to allow traffic in and out let alone safety of pedestrians.”

