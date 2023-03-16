Couple escape the hustle and bustle to downsize mortgage free in West Sussex

When Robin and Janice Parker decided to downsize they were hoping to find a house near the beach where they could slow down, relax and enjoy plenty of open space.

Robin and Janice at Paddock View

They found this in abundance at Dandara’s Paddock View development in West Sussex – with the added advantage of cheaper fuel bills proving a big bonus in the face of rising energy costs.

Robin, 56, and Janice, 55, sold their four-bedroom house in Sidcup, Kent in September 2021 and stayed in a property owned by Janice’s sister in Brighton while they searched for their next home.

Robin, who used to work in local government but is now retired, says: “Having fallen in love with the Sussex coastline, we were originally looking for a new home in Brighton but we heard good things about Yapton and went to have a look.”

They were pleased with what they found and in November reserved a £425,000 three-bedroom detached home – named The Farringford. The couple put down a 10% deposit in December and then completed at the end of May 2022 as cash buyers and mortgage free thanks to the equity they released through the sale of their last property – which they had extended and upgraded over 15 years.

Robin says: “The Farringford perfectly fitted our needs with plenty of space downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs. Our daughter, Rebecca, recently finished university and is living with us while she does temp jobs and we use the third room for visiting friends and family.”

He adds: “When we were looking, energy efficiency wasn’t top of our list but given fuel price increases we’re really glad we bought a new build.”

“The location is also absolutely fantastic and one of the main reasons we bought at Paddock View. It is just 10 to 15 minutes from Chichester and Bognor but with a beach nearby. Amber, our cockapoo, loves the garden and the open space - especially the beach walks!