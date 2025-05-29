Crane Garden Buildings showcases exceptional outdoor living at the South of England Show

By Laura White
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 10:05 BST
Updated 29th May 2025, 10:12 BST

A luxury garden room brand is bringing its signature style and craftsmanship to the South of England Show this June.

Crane Garden Buildings, renowned for designing and building beautiful outdoor spaces, is participating at this year’s South of England Show, running from 6-8 June in the picturesque setting of Ardingly, West Sussex.

As one of the UK’s leading creators of premium garden buildings, the Crane stall gives visitors a flavour of its most inspiring garden retreats – including studios, offices, summerhouses, and bespoke spaces that blend style with functionality.

Not only that, but the first sneak peek of The Cube – Crane’s brand-new garden building designed in partnership with the RHS – has been unveiled at the show, giving visitors a glimpse at the initial images of the bold, modern garden studio blending cutting-edge design with decades of inspirational creation.

The Crane Garden Buildings show standThe Crane Garden Buildings show stand
Peter Mortin, Business Development Manager for Crane Garden Buildings, said: “We’re thrilled to be at Ardingly this year. The South of England Show is the perfect setting to explore how garden buildings can transform the way people live, work, and relax at home.

“We’re also very excited to welcome visitors to glimpse The Cube for the first time, a building which is the first for us in an exciting collaboration with the RHS.”

Visitors to the Crane stand can expect to experience live product demonstrations, expert consultations on bespoke design and installation, customisation options with design advisors and inspiration for turning outdoor space into a true extension of the home.

Whether you're dreaming of a peaceful retreat, a productive home office, or a garden entertaining space, Crane Garden Buildings brings decades of expertise to help you imagine — and create — your perfect outdoor room.

Visit Crane Garden Buildings at Stand J14 from 6-8 June.

