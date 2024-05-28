Crawley properties go under the hammer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shop with a flat and upper floors in the heart of Crawley town centre is to be auctioned in June by Clive Emson Auctioneers, along with a cottage at Turners Hill.

With a freehold guide price of £340,000 to £360,000, mid-terrace 5 High Street in Crawley is among 174 lots listed across southern England in the milestone 250th auction by Clive Emson Auctioneers.

Richard Payne, Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer, said: “This three-storey property is arranged as a ground floor retail unit and a ground floor rear one-bedroom flat, with three flats on the upper floors all sold on long leases. The ground floor retail unit and flat will be vacant on completion. The current rental is £14,400 per annum and we estimate the rental value to be £38,000 per annum.

“We anticipate strong interest in a property we consider to be an excellent addition to any mixed-use property portfolio.”

Lot 79 - 5 High Street, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 1BH GUIDE PRICE.

The property is situated in a busy commercial thoroughfare near to local and national traders, including Asda supermarket.

Crawley is situated just off the A23, being within easy reach of London and Gatwick via the nearby M23 and Horsham and Brighton to the south, with excellent road links to all surrounding areas.

A character cottage with a host of original features in a village location east of Crawley is also being auctioned.

Lot 15 - 3 Chapel Row, North Street, Turners Hill, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4NS.

Offered jointly with Cole’s Estate Agents, 3 Chapel Row in North Street, Turners Hill is freehold guided £250,000 to £275,000 with vacant possession.

Richard said: “The cottage is arranged over three floors and occupies an elevated position in the heart of Turners Hill Village.

“It offers a wealth of original features and has part-brick part-tile elevations beneath a tiled roof.

“The property has attractive landscaped rear gardens, a detached garage and driveway and gas heating system via radiators.”

Local shops, schools and amenities, including a pub, are all within easy reach with East Grinstead town centre just four miles away offering a comprehensive range of shopping and restaurant facilities.

There are also excellent road links to Haywards Heath, Gatwick and all surrounding areas via the nearby A22/ A23.

Clive Emson Auctioneers, regional land and property auctioneers founded in 1989 by Clive Emson MBE, holds eight auctions annually, with offices in Sussex, Kent, Essex, Hampshire and the West Country.

Bidding for the current auction, the fourth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, June 10 and ends on Wednesday, June 12.