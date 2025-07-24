Stylish three-bedroom semi in Crawley with garden bar and modern interiors for £365,000
If you’re after a modern, move-in-ready family home with serious entertaining credentials, this three-bedroom semi in Adamson Court might just be your perfect match – especially with a bar in the garden and two garages on tap.
Tucked into a popular Crawley neighbourhood, this semi-detached house has been updated and improved, offering generous, versatile living space over two floors.
Inside, there’s a smart entrance porch leading to a welcoming hallway with stylish quarry tiles and room for a compact home office setup.
The kitchen is the heart of the home, with modern fittings, plenty of workspace, and open access into a dining area perfect for family mealtimes.
The spacious lounge is light and inviting, with doors out to the garden for that all-important indoor-outdoor flow. There’s also a downstairs cloakroom and handy utility cupboard.
Upstairs you’ll find three comfortable bedrooms – two of which come with built-in wardrobes – and a modern family bathroom.
3 bedrooms
2 reception rooms
Modern kitchen and bathroom
Downstairs WC and utility cupboard
Spacious garden with patio, bar and covered area
Resident parking and access to two rented garages
Freehold property in Council Tax Band C
Sought-after Crawley location with excellent local amenities
Outside, the wow factor continues. The rear garden is made for good times, with a paved patio, stylish covered seating area, and your very own garden bar. There’s also room for outdoor games or a kids' pool in the summer.
Parking is available for residents, and the current owners also rent two garages nearby for extra storage or workshop space.
