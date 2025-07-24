The house has an excellent entertaining space | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A smart and spacious three-bed semi in Crawley with a brilliant garden bar, ideal for modern family life and summer entertaining.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re after a modern, move-in-ready family home with serious entertaining credentials, this three-bedroom semi in Adamson Court might just be your perfect match – especially with a bar in the garden and two garages on tap.

Book a viewing now via Purplebricks – online 24/7 and open when you're ready.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tucked into a popular Crawley neighbourhood, this semi-detached house has been updated and improved, offering generous, versatile living space over two floors.

The kitchen is very homely | Purplebricks

Inside, there’s a smart entrance porch leading to a welcoming hallway with stylish quarry tiles and room for a compact home office setup.

The kitchen is the heart of the home, with modern fittings, plenty of workspace, and open access into a dining area perfect for family mealtimes.

The spacious lounge is light and inviting, with doors out to the garden for that all-important indoor-outdoor flow. There’s also a downstairs cloakroom and handy utility cupboard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upstairs you’ll find three comfortable bedrooms – two of which come with built-in wardrobes – and a modern family bathroom.

At a glance: 3 bedrooms 2 reception rooms Modern kitchen and bathroom Downstairs WC and utility cupboard Spacious garden with patio, bar and covered area Resident parking and access to two rented garages Freehold property in Council Tax Band C Sought-after Crawley location with excellent local amenities

Outside, the wow factor continues. The rear garden is made for good times, with a paved patio, stylish covered seating area, and your very own garden bar. There’s also room for outdoor games or a kids' pool in the summer.

Parking is available for residents, and the current owners also rent two garages nearby for extra storage or workshop space.