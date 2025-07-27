Crawley’s 10 least-expensive streets over five years revealed

By Matt Pole
Published 27th Jul 2025, 13:21 BST
The 10 least-expensive streets in Crawley over five years, according to HM Land Registry, have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the lowest-priced homes are located across the Crawley postcodes.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Rusper Road (RH11) sold for £1,650,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £80,000 and under on Messenger Close (RH11), St Ives (RH11) and Rampling Court (RH11).”

You can view the least-expensive Crawley streets in the gallery below – and you can see the highest-priced streets in Crawley here.

The 10 least-expensive streets in Crawley over five years, according to HM Land Registry, have been revealed.

1. Crawley’s 10 least-expensive streets over five years revealed

The 10 least-expensive streets in Crawley over five years, according to HM Land Registry, have been revealed. Photo: Contributed

St Ives, Belloc Close. Area average sale price, £91,071. Number of Sales: 7

2. St Ives - RH10 3RY

St Ives, Belloc Close. Area average sale price, £91,071. Number of Sales: 7 Photo: Google

Bell House, Crawley. Area average sale price, £94,250. Number of Sales: 4

3. Bell House - RH10 6GL

Bell House, Crawley. Area average sale price, £94,250. Number of Sales: 4 Photo: Google

Judith Parsons Court, Forge Road. Area average sale price, £95,750. Number of Sales: 3

4. Judith Parsons Court - RH10 1NL

Judith Parsons Court, Forge Road. Area average sale price, £95,750. Number of Sales: 3 Photo: Google

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ruban Selvanayagam
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice