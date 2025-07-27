Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the lowest-priced homes are located across the Crawley postcodes.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Rusper Road (RH11) sold for £1,650,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £80,000 and under on Messenger Close (RH11), St Ives (RH11) and Rampling Court (RH11).”

Crawley's 10 least-expensive streets over five years revealed

2 . St Ives - RH10 3RY St Ives, Belloc Close. Area average sale price, £91,071. Number of Sales: 7 Photo: Google

3 . Bell House - RH10 6GL Bell House, Crawley. Area average sale price, £94,250. Number of Sales: 4 Photo: Google

4 . Judith Parsons Court - RH10 1NL Judith Parsons Court, Forge Road. Area average sale price, £95,750. Number of Sales: 3 Photo: Google