Crawley’s 10 most-expensive streets over five years revealed

By Matt Pole
Published 26th Jul 2025, 13:32 BST
The 10 most-expensive streets in Crawley over five years, according to HM Land Registry, have been revealed.

Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest-priced homes are located across the Crawley postcodes.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Rusper Road (RH11) sold for £1,650,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £80,000 and under on Messenger Close (RH11), St Ives (RH11) and Rampling Court (RH11).”

You can view the most-expensive Crawley streets in the gallery below.

Rusper Road, Ifield. Area average sale price, £1,068,750. Number of Sales: 4

2. Rusper Road - RH11 0LN

Rusper Road, Ifield. Area average sale price, £1,068,750. Number of Sales: 4 Photo: Google

Mount Close, Crawley. Area average sale price, £923,571. Number of Sales: 7

3. Mount Close - RH10 7EF

Mount Close, Crawley. Area average sale price, £923,571. Number of Sales: 7 Photo: Google

Forge Wood, Crawley. Area average sale price, £881,250. Number of Sales: 4

4. Forge Wood - RH10 3NH

Forge Wood, Crawley. Area average sale price, £881,250. Number of Sales: 4 Photo: Google

