Professional fast sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since 2020 to see where the highest-priced homes are located across the Crawley postcodes.

Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Rusper Road (RH11) sold for £1,650,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £80,000 and under on Messenger Close (RH11), St Ives (RH11) and Rampling Court (RH11).”

You can view the most-expensive Crawley streets in the gallery below.

1 . Crawley’s 10 most-expensive streets over five years revealed The 10 most-expensive streets in Crawley over five years, according to HM Land Registry, have been revealed Photo: Historic England Archive/Heritage Images via Getty Images

2 . Rusper Road - RH11 0LN Rusper Road, Ifield. Area average sale price, £1,068,750. Number of Sales: 4 Photo: Google

3 . Mount Close - RH10 7EF Mount Close, Crawley. Area average sale price, £923,571. Number of Sales: 7 Photo: Google

4 . Forge Wood - RH10 3NH Forge Wood, Crawley. Area average sale price, £881,250. Number of Sales: 4 Photo: Google