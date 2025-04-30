Crowborough homes appeal as commuters seek more space and better value

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As London house prices continue to climb, homebuyers in search of more space and better value are looking further afield. Crowborough, a well-connected Sussex town along the Oxted Line, is fast becoming a top choice for professionals seeking a balanced lifestyle and more brick for their money.- whilst still needing access into London.

Independent housebuilder Dandara is meeting this demand with two new developments in the area, Pearmain Place and Braeburn Field, offering a range of stylish three, four, and five-bedroom family homes. Just over an hour from London Bridge by train, these developments combine spacious family living with commuter convenience.

Located only a short drive from Crowborough station, both developments offer easy access to the capital by rail, making them ideal for workers who have returned to the office. According to Virgin Media O2 Business’ Annual Movers Index, 90% of employees now commute at least once a week, and nearly half - 48% - are back to a full five-days in the office, adding to the demand for commuter-friendly homes.

Emma Fearn, Sales Director at Dandara South East, commented: “A two-hour commute may have been bearable once or twice a week but it’s definitely not an appealing five day a week option. As full-time commuting returns to everyday life, homebuyers are demanding locations that offer the perfect balance of space, affordability and easy access to London. Crowborough is firmly on the radar because it delivers fast rail connections, excellent local amenities, and a great lifestyle surrounded by countryside.

Braeburn Fields, Crowborough

“We’re seeing growing interest from professionals and families who have had a taste for life outside of the city but now need to navigate this daily commute back in.”

House prices along the Oxted Line highlight the savings to be made by moving further out. In Croydon, the average house price was £410,000 in December 2024, a 3.4% rise from the previous year. In Oxted, detached properties sold for an average of £881,047, while semi-detached homes averaged £597,052 over the last year. Edenbridge saw detached properties averaging £653,444 and semi-detached homes at £471,106.

In contrast, homes at Dandara’s Crowborough developments offer exceptional value: semi-detached homes from £410,000 and detached properties from £450,000. That means buyers can move just a few stops further out and save significantly - without giving up the London commute.

Beyond commuting advantages, Crowborough offers a vibrant community with independent shops, eateries, and leisure facilities. The nearby Ashdown Forest provides ample opportunities for outdoor activities, making it particularly appealing for families and those wanting to escape the congestion of city life.

As more buyers consider locations further along the commuter lines, developments like Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields stand out, offering high-quality homes at a price point that makes sense for modern buyers.

For more information on the homes at Pearmain Place or Braeburn Fields, please visit www.dandara.com/crowborough or call 01892 621 522.