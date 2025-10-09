Custom Koto family home in Southwater featured on Grand Designs

Koto is delighted to announce the completion of its latest residential project in Southwater, West Sussex: a design-led, sustainable family home featured this week on Channel 4’s Grand Designs.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed in close collaboration with the clients and explored on-screen with presenter Kevin McCloud, the project marks Koto’s debut on the UK’s most celebrated architecture and design programme.

Presenter Kevin McCloud praised its prefabricated approach, saying: “It’s all about containing costs - having it prefabricated in a factory in Wales, brought in on lorries, costing exactly what you thought it would. That is the future of Grand Designs. It’s the future of self-build.”

Rooted in Nature, Built for the Future

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Koto home on Grand Designs

Set within a private rural plot, the single-storey home unfolds into four bedrooms, expansive living, dining, and kitchen spaces, a snug, office, and utility areas, designed for long-term adaptability and future-proof family living. Outbuildings extend the programme with a garage, gym, and workshop, arranged around landscaped garden zones created by the rotated floor plan.

Clad in black UK charred timber, the dwelling recedes into its surroundings, blending contextual sensitivity with a bold contemporary silhouette.

“Our new home now feels like a calm, beautiful reflection of how we live. We’re incredibly grateful for Koto’s vision, support, and passion throughout the entire journey. We love our new house." - Koto Homeowners.

Precision, Sustainability, and Craft

Koto home on Grand Designs showing external decking

Delivered as five prefabricated volumetric modules - installed in just one day - the project embraces off-site construction for precision build quality, reduced disruption, and low embodied carbon. Sustainably sourced timber, solar integration, and lightweight assembly reinforce its sustainable ethos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project was completed in just seven months, with modular construction accelerating the process while maintaining exceptional quality.

“This project embodies the essence of our work at Koto: creating homes that are deeply connected to their setting while embracing innovative design and sustainability. Collaborating with the clients was a rewarding process, and we are delighted to share the story more widely through Grand Designs.” - Zoe Little, Koto Founder.

“They landed it on time, it cost what it was going to cost... and the quality is beautiful. I’ve never really seen a building where you can get all three.” – Kevin McCloud, Presenter, Grand Designs

The Southwater home embodies Koto’s mission to design buildings that belong to their landscapes while pushing sustainable design forward.