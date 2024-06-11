Dandara makes selling simple at Reduce and Reserve event in Crowborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Independent housebuilder Dandara will be hosting a ‘Reduce & Reserve’ event at its Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields developments in Crowborough on June 15, to help prospective buyers better understand the incentives on offer.

Taking place from 10am to 5pm, the event will give potential buyers a chance to meet with Dandara team members and have their questions answered on the Reduce & Reserve package.

Through this scheme, Dandara can support buyers who need to reduce their current home to sell, offsetting the reduction on their new home via a financial incentive of up to £31,000.

The package is available on selected homes at Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields that are reserved before June 30 including The Chartwell and The Blenheim house types. The show homes at both developments will also be open to tour during the event, providing buyers with the opportunity to view all house types.

Dandara will be hosting a Reduce and Reserve event at its Crowborough developments on June 15.

Amy Wells, Sales Manager at Dandara South East, commented: “We are looking forward to hosting our first Reduce & Reserve event! The day will give those interested a chance to hear about the package that helps make the buying and selling process easier, as well as potentially saving them thousands of pounds. The package won’t be around for much longer, so now is the perfect time to reserve!”

Crowborough benefits from a wide range of local amenities, including independent shops, restaurants, a Waitrose, Sainsbury’s local, a post office, health centre and a range of primary and secondary schools. There’s lots to do for sports lovers with a popular leisure centre with a swimming pool, Crowborough Beacon Golf Club and local football and running clubs nearby. Pearmain Place is a short drive from Crowborough train station with regular services to Uckfield and London.

Located 10 minutes away, Braeburn Fields offers the peace of the countryside and the fun of the seaside. With the A26 moments away for a trip to Tunbridge Wells and Eastbourne beach 26 miles by car, there are plenty of days out to choose from. Perfect for families, Tiddlers Nursery, Sir Henry Fermor CofE and Beacon Academy are located nearby.

Dandara is currently selling a range of homes at Pearmain Place and Braeburn Fields where a selection of three, four and five-bedroom homes are available. Prices start at £480,000 for a three-bedroom detached home at Pearmain Place and £435,000 at Braeburn Fields for a 3 bedroom semi-detached home.