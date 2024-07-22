Dandara says 'hay' to new collection of barn houses at The Russetts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Offering a juxtaposition of timeless, rustic style and modern, open-plan living, barn houses are a popular home style that combine both traditional and contemporary designs.

Offering a juxtaposition of timeless, rustic style and modern, open-plan living, barn houses are a popular home style that combine both traditional and contemporary designs.

Dandara’s newly launched Hawkhurst development, The Russetts, features the housebuilder’s first collection of barn houses, making the site a perfect option for buyers looking for a unique and thoughtfully designed home.

Along with traditionally built homes, The Russetts includes a range of four bedroom bespoke barn homes that feature contemporary designs, airy and light-filled living areas, fully integrated appliances and landscaped gardens. The barn houses were designed to complement the region’s existing heritage properties, allowing the homes to blend seamlessly with the surrounding area.

Each of the barns at The Russetts is meticulously designed to offer modern living. The interiors boast oak internal doors with black hardware, stone worktops, double ovens, and wine coolers, ensuring a luxurious and practical living experience. The bathrooms are equipped with chrome towel rails, while bedrooms one and two feature fitted wardrobes, providing plenty of storage space.

The Aspen Barn Housetype, The Russetts.

The development also includes a number of sustainable features. The homes benefit from air source heat pumps, roof mounted PV panels, energy efficient heating and EV charge points, and visitor EV charging points are found throughout the development.

The Russetts also includes a large public open space, featuring leafy woodland areas, play facilities and a five acre meadow.

David Garrett, Managing Director of Dandara South East, commented: “The launch of The Russetts is a huge step for us, marking our first venture into building bespoke barn homes. This was a fun and challenging project, as we wanted to make sure the homes are the ideal blend of time-honoured style and modern amenities – and I think we’ve accomplished that!

“We’re also proud that this development has such a wide variety of eco-friendly features, and that extends to the actual building process adopted here. The homes at The Russetts were designed using a ‘fabric first’ sustainability approach, which means that the building materials were used to maximise energy performance and reduce carbon emissions. The resulting homes are both high quality and sustainable, and we’re confident buyers will love them.”

The Russetts is located on the fringes of Hawkhurst, just 0.2 miles from the village centre. Hawkhurst offers a wide range of shops, pubs and hotels, along with a Waitrose and Tesco, and there are several well-rated primary, secondary and independent schools nearby. Nearby towns like Royal Tunbridge Wells, Hastings and Camber Sands are all under an hour via car, offering additional shopping and dining options.

The area is also perfect for days out, just in time for summer weather. Smugglers Trail runs through the village and connects with the Sussex coast, and local attractions include several National Trust properties and the Collingwood Nature Reserve.

Residents of The Russetts are ideally located for road and rail journeys. The A21 and M25 are both near the development, and Etchingham Station is just 4.6 miles away, offering regular services to London Charing Cross in around an hour and a quarter. The Coast, Heathrow and Gatwick airports are also easily accessible.

Prices at The Russets start from £370,000. For more information about the development, visit www.dandara.com/the-russetts or call 01580 363 422.