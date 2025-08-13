Dandara welcomes buyers to Wittering Place open house weekend

Homebuyers are invited to experience the allure of coastal living as Dandara opens the doors to its scenic development, Wittering Place in West Sussex, on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th August.

Taking place from 10am to 5pm, the open house weekend provides prospective buyers the chance to explore the charming range of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes.

Dandara’s sales team will also be on hand to talk with prospective buyers about the incentives and schemes available. Including Dandara’s Part Exchange scheme, which offers support in buyers selling their existing home, while its Moving Made Easy programme can contribute up to £5,000 in estate agent fees.

The housebuilder is also offering a £12,500 tailor made package on selected plots to go towards Stamp Duty, deposit contributions, or housing upgrades when selected homes are reserved.

Emma Thomson, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, commented: “We are pleased to invite homebuyers to discover Wittering Place, where coastal living meets timeless design. Each home has been crafted to offer flexible, light-filled living spaces that complement the remarkable natural surroundings. We’d encourage anyone who is interested to come along to the open house weekend and see what makes Wittering Place so special.”

Dan Forsythe from Henry Adams Estate Agent, added: “West Wittering remains one of the most sought-after coastal villages in West Sussex, prized for its beaches, vibrant community, and easy access to local amenities. The upcoming open house weekend is a fantastic opportunity for buyers to experience firsthand what makes this location so special, as well as explore the modern, thoughtfully designed homes on offer.”

A collection of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes are available at Wittering Place, with prices starting from £250,000 for a two-bedroom home.

For more information about the homes at West Wittering or to book a viewing, visit the website or call 01371 290 122.