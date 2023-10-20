Delightful house in Littlehampton cul-de-sac with cosy snug and garden that makes for a picturesque retreat
The house is in Pebble Walk, a quiet cul-de-sac, and parking spaces are offered for multiple cars at the front and along the side of the house.
It has just come on the market with Graham Butt priced at £330,000. The agents says it is a stunning home in beautiful order and as well as its lovely location, it offers an extended kitchen/diner with patio doors out to the garden.
The lounge to the front is a generous space and the snug is a useful and versatile space to the side, which doubles up as additional reception room plus utility area. Upstairs, both bedrooms are doubles and there is a bathroom in immaculate order.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.