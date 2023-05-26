Desirable property: Littlehampton home features loads of character – and a cinema room
The property, in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, is being marketed by Michael Jones and Company and has a guide price of £650,000.
The impressive entrance hall features a stunning stained-glass door, and character is a theme throughout the property, with traditional fireplaces and ornate mantlepieces.
Downstairs there is a spacious living room, a drawing room leading to a dining area with an impressive archway, and a modern kitchen/family room. On the lower ground floor is a cinema room, study/hobbies room and a storage room. The first-floor features five bedrooms, the master having a dressing area and en-suite shower room.
Information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more details and this property, and many others in the Littlehampton area and beyond, can be found.