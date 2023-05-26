Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance

Desirable property: Littlehampton home features loads of character – and a cinema room

This six-bedroom, semi-detached home in Littlehampton is bursting with character.
By Sam Woodman
Published 26th May 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 26th May 2023, 17:23 BST

The property, in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, is being marketed by Michael Jones and Company and has a guide price of £650,000.

The impressive entrance hall features a stunning stained-glass door, and character is a theme throughout the property, with traditional fireplaces and ornate mantlepieces.

Downstairs there is a spacious living room, a drawing room leading to a dining area with an impressive archway, and a modern kitchen/family room. On the lower ground floor is a cinema room, study/hobbies room and a storage room. The first-floor features five bedrooms, the master having a dressing area and en-suite shower room.

Information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more details and this property, and many others in the Littlehampton area and beyond, can be found.

This six-bedroom, semi-detached home is packed with character. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £650,000.

1. Arundel Road, Littlehampton

This six-bedroom, semi-detached home is packed with character. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla

This six-bedroom, semi-detached home is packed with character. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £650,000.

2. Arundel Road, Littlehampton

This six-bedroom, semi-detached home is packed with character. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla

This six-bedroom, semi-detached home is packed with character. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £650,000.

3. Arundel Road, Littlehampton

This six-bedroom, semi-detached home is packed with character. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla

This six-bedroom, semi-detached home is packed with character. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £650,000.

4. Arundel Road, Littlehampton

This six-bedroom, semi-detached home is packed with character. It is on the market with Michael Jones and Company with a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla

Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:ZooplaMichael Jones