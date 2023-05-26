This six-bedroom, semi-detached home in Littlehampton is bursting with character.

The property, in Arundel Road, Littlehampton, is being marketed by Michael Jones and Company and has a guide price of £650,000.

The impressive entrance hall features a stunning stained-glass door, and character is a theme throughout the property, with traditional fireplaces and ornate mantlepieces.

Downstairs there is a spacious living room, a drawing room leading to a dining area with an impressive archway, and a modern kitchen/family room. On the lower ground floor is a cinema room, study/hobbies room and a storage room. The first-floor features five bedrooms, the master having a dressing area and en-suite shower room.

Information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more details and this property, and many others in the Littlehampton area and beyond, can be found.

