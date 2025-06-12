Desirable Sussex marine residence with panoramic sea views comes on the market at £1.32million

A desirable detached house in an unrivalled position on West Worthing seafront has come on the market at £1,320,000.

The house, in West Parade, has panoramic sea views and offers deceptively spacious and versatile accommodation, with great potential for further extension if required.

Estate agent Bacon and Company says internal viewing is a must to appreciate the stunning, individual nature of this marine residence.

There are four reception rooms, including a 28ft lounge / diner, drawing room and study on the ground floor, plus a lounge on the first floor.

The kitchen / breakfast room has a Range cooker and integrated appliances. There is also the benefit of a separate utility room with access to the garden and two downstairs cloakrooms.

The first-floor lounge opens on to a stunning full-width, south-facing sun terrace / balcony with panoramic sea views. The main bedroom also has access to the balcony and has the benefit of an en-suite with walk-in double shower.

There are three further bedrooms, a family bathroom with toilet and further separate toilet. Stairs lead from bedroom four to a fantastic loft room, currently used as a games room with pool table / table tennis table.

The gardens are beautifully maintained, with gravelled paths surrounding the lawn, a paved patio, sun terrace, flower borders and a dovecote.

At the front is an in-and-out modern resin driveway, a double-width integral garage and centrepiece flower bed with small pond at the front.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

