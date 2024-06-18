​Detached house in West Sussex village offers harmonious mixture of modern living with abundance of character

Estate agent Michael Jones & Company says the four-bedroom property in Sea Lane, Ferring, is a wonderful home, tastefully decorated throughout, including beamed ceilings and walls.

Dating back to the late 19th century, the house is set well back from the road, with a drive and garage. Inside you find a spacious entrance hall, good-sized triple-aspect lounge, separate dining room that is currently a home office, spacious garden room, fully integrated kitchen with Rangemaster oven and a luxury family bathroom.

The westerly garden is a particularly attractive feature, being secluded and beautifully maintained, with lawn, colourful flower borders, patio, garden shed and summer house.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Sea Lane, Ferring This four-bedroom detached house is a beautifully-presented character residence dating back to the late 19th century. It has come on the market with Michael Jones & Company priced at £675,000. Photo: Zoopla

2 . Sea Lane, Ferring This four-bedroom detached house is a beautifully-presented character residence dating back to the late 19th century. It has come on the market with Michael Jones & Company priced at £675,000. Photo: Zoopla

3 . Sea Lane, Ferring This four-bedroom detached house is a beautifully-presented character residence dating back to the late 19th century. It has come on the market with Michael Jones & Company priced at £675,000. Photo: Zoopla