Detached house just off Worthing seafront comes on the market at £850,000

Benefits of the property include a modern open-plan kitchen / living space with bi-fold doors to the garden and a log burner, adding a touch of warmth and charm.
This spacious room easily accommodates a dining table and chairs and the contemporary white fitted kitchen has an integrated dishwasher and Rangemaster-style oven with electric hob.
A door from the kitchen leads to a lean-to/utility area, which provides space and plumbing for a washing machine, as well as direct access to the rear garden.
The house, in Bernard Road, also has a separate lounge with dual-aspect windows, a log burner and feature fire surround.
There is a ground-floor toilet, family bathroom with bath and walk-in shower, ample off-road parking, an integral garage and good-size back garden.
The garden has a well-maintained lawn, patio area and a section laid to shingle. A raised decked area offers a great space for outdoor entertaining, while a tree at the rear adds a touch of natural beauty.
The house is close to the Wallace Parade shops and it is 200 yards from the seafront, so there are beautiful sea views from the front bedrooms. The property also features an outdoor shower, which is perfect to use after visiting the seafront.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.