Detached house on Littlehampton's sought-after Bird Estate comes on the market priced £550,000

The four-bedroom property, in Kingfisher Drive, offers spacious and versatile accommodation and the agents say it is a fantastic house, close to local shops and good schools.
There is a lounge, separate dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, study, conservatory, family bathroom and two en-suite shower rooms. The garden has lawn and patio areas, plus there is a driveway and double garage.
1. Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton
This four-bedroom property offers spacious and versatile accommodation and the agents say it is a fantastic house, close to local shops and good schools. Photo: Zoopla
2. Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton
This four-bedroom property offers spacious and versatile accommodation and the agents say it is a fantastic house, close to local shops and good schools. Photo: Zoopla
3. Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton
This four-bedroom property offers spacious and versatile accommodation and the agents say it is a fantastic house, close to local shops and good schools. Photo: Zoopla
4. Kingfisher Drive, Littlehampton
This four-bedroom property offers spacious and versatile accommodation and the agents say it is a fantastic house, close to local shops and good schools. Photo: Zoopla