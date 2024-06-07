Detached house on Littlehampton's sought-after Bird Estate comes on the market priced £550,000

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 7th Jun 2024, 16:35 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 16:35 BST
A well-presented detached house on Littlehampton's sought-after Bird Estate has come on the market with Cubitt & West priced at £550,000.

The four-bedroom property, in Kingfisher Drive, offers spacious and versatile accommodation and the agents say it is a fantastic house, close to local shops and good schools.

There is a lounge, separate dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, utility room, study, conservatory, family bathroom and two en-suite shower rooms. The garden has lawn and patio areas, plus there is a driveway and double garage.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

