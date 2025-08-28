Detached house with 147ft west-facing garden comes on the market in Worthing priced at £695,000

The detached property in Offington Lane is nicely presented, says estate agent Robert Luff & Co, and the garden is very attractive.
Accommodation includes a grand entrance hall, spacious kitchen diner, large living room, downstairs double bedroom with en-suite toilet and a large conservatory. Upstairs are four further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The driveway offers ample off-road parking as the front garden is laid to paving with side borders.
The back garden is split into two, with a lawn and patio in the area closest to property, giving space for outside furniture and seating area. The rear section of approximately 100ft is a large lawned area, once used as a large vegetable patch, with greenhouse and garden shed.
