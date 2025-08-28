Detached house with 147ft west-facing garden comes on the market in Worthing priced at £695,000

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 28th Aug 2025, 14:23 BST
A five-bedroom house with 147ft west-facing garden has come on the market in Worthing priced at £695,000.

The detached property in Offington Lane is nicely presented, says estate agent Robert Luff & Co, and the garden is very attractive.

Accommodation includes a grand entrance hall, spacious kitchen diner, large living room, downstairs double bedroom with en-suite toilet and a large conservatory. Upstairs are four further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The driveway offers ample off-road parking as the front garden is laid to paving with side borders.

The back garden is split into two, with a lawn and patio in the area closest to property, giving space for outside furniture and seating area. The rear section of approximately 100ft is a large lawned area, once used as a large vegetable patch, with greenhouse and garden shed.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

This five-bedroom house with 147ft west-facing garden has come on the market in Worthing priced at £695,000

1. Offington Lane, Worthing

This five-bedroom house with 147ft west-facing garden has come on the market in Worthing priced at £695,000 Photo: Zoopla

The grand entrance hall is east facing

2. Offington Lane, Worthing

The grand entrance hall is east facing Photo: Zoopla

The lounge is a large double-aspect room with feature marble fireplace

3. Offington Lane, Worthing

The lounge is a large double-aspect room with feature marble fireplace Photo: Zoopla

The conservatory is surrounded by double-glazed windows giving views of the garden

4. Offington Lane, Worthing

The conservatory is surrounded by double-glazed windows giving views of the garden Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Zoopla
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice