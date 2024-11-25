The four-bedroom property is in Boniface Avenue, on the popular Kingley Gate development, and Michael Jones Estate Agents strongly advises viewing to appreciate all it has on offer.

The agents say the family home benefits from stunning views. There is a beautiful garden, mainly laid to lawn with patio area, off-road parking either side of the house and a garage.

Accommodation includes a spacious entrance hall, dual aspect living room, study/playroom with feature bay window, feature kitchen/family room with a real wow factor, stunning fitted kitchen, four bedrooms, two en-suites and a modern family bathroom.

The master bedroom benefits from a dressing area and a feature en-suite with both bath and separate shower. Bedroom two features stunning views and an en-suite shower room.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1 . Boniface Avenue, Littlehampton This detached house in Littlehampton with stunning views over parkland has come on the market at £575,000 Photo: Zoopla / Michael Jones Estate Agents

2 . Boniface Avenue, Littlehampton The agents say the family home benefits from stunning views Photo: Zoopla / Michael Jones Estate Agents

3 . Boniface Avenue, Littlehampton The dual aspect living room has the benefit of garden access Photo: Zoopla / Michael Jones Estate Agents

4 . Boniface Avenue, Littlehampton The stunning fitted kitchen has doors to the superb rear garden Photo: Zoopla / Michael Jones Estate Agents