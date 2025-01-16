Detached Littlehampton bungalow with magnificently-kept gardens comes on the market for the first time in more than 30 years

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 16th Jan 2025, 16:58 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 08:19 BST
A Littlehampton detached bungalow that has been extremely well maintained under the same owner for more than 30 years has come on the market at £400,000.

Estate agent Graham Butt highly recommends viewing to appreciate the space and quality this Kent Road property offers, inside and out.

The exquisite front and rear gardens have mature borders that have been magnificently kept. There is also a large double-length driveway and garage with power and lighting.

The bungalow has three generous bedrooms, two reception rooms, a modern kitchen and one bathroom, and it is available for the first time in more than 30 years with no onward chain.

The main bedroom features double built-in wardrobes and bedroom three has been extended to the rear with a stunning conservatory/sun room, perfect for sitting and relaxing while enjoying views across the private rear garden.

The dual-aspect living room is a great size and opens into a large separate dining space. The kitchen has a new boiler, installed 18 months ago, and the bathroom features a bath with shower above.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Littlehampton area and beyond.

This detached bungalow has come on the market at £400,000, having been extremely well maintained under the same owner for more than 30 years

1. Kent Road, Littlehampton : Kent Road, Littlehampton

This detached bungalow has come on the market at £400,000, having been extremely well maintained under the same owner for more than 30 years Photo: Zoopla

The dual-aspect living room is a great size

2. Kent Road, Littlehampton

The dual-aspect living room is a great size Photo: Zoopla

The modern kitchen has a new boiler, installed 18 months ago

3. Kent Road, Littlehampton

The modern kitchen has a new boiler, installed 18 months ago Photo: Zoopla

The modern kitchen has a new boiler, installed 18 months ago

4. Kent Road, Littlehampton

The modern kitchen has a new boiler, installed 18 months ago Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Zoopla
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice