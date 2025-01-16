Estate agent Graham Butt highly recommends viewing to appreciate the space and quality this Kent Road property offers, inside and out.

The exquisite front and rear gardens have mature borders that have been magnificently kept. There is also a large double-length driveway and garage with power and lighting.

The bungalow has three generous bedrooms, two reception rooms, a modern kitchen and one bathroom, and it is available for the first time in more than 30 years with no onward chain.

The main bedroom features double built-in wardrobes and bedroom three has been extended to the rear with a stunning conservatory/sun room, perfect for sitting and relaxing while enjoying views across the private rear garden.

The dual-aspect living room is a great size and opens into a large separate dining space. The kitchen has a new boiler, installed 18 months ago, and the bathroom features a bath with shower above.

