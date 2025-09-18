Detached Littlehampton house with self-contained annexe offers rare opportunity in sought-after location

The house in Church Street is priced at £680,000 and estate agent Graham Butt said it is an exceptional property with generous living space. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate all it has to offer.

In the main house, the heart of the home is the recently refitted kitchen / breakfast room, finished to a modern standard. The impressively extended living / dining room is a fantastic space, with patio doors to the garden.

There’s also a bright and versatile garden room and the benefit of a ground-floor cloakroom.

The annexe is accessed through the kitchen / utility area but also offers excellent independent living. It comprises a double bedroom, shower room, utility space, fitted kitchen and a spacious living room with direct access to the garden.

Upstairs are three generous double bedrooms and a contemporary refitted shower room.

The south-facing garden has a greenhouse, large storage shed, pond and lean-to at the side. A large driveway provides off-street parking for several vehicles at the front.

1 . Church Street, Littlehampton The detached Littlehampton house with self-contained annexe offers a rare opportunity in a sought-after location Photo: Zoopla

2 . Church Street, Littlehampton The impressively extended living / dining room is a fantastic space Photo: Zoopla

3 . Church Street, Littlehampton The heart of the home is the recently refitted kitchen / breakfast room Photo: Zoopla

4 . Church Street, Littlehampton The annexe is accessed through the kitchen / utility area Photo: Zoopla