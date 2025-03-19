Developer announces name of new Eastbourne retirement homes

The retirement complex, containing 57 self-contained apartments, which is set to be built in Pacific Drive in Sovereign Harbour has been named as Harbourside House by developer McCarthy Stone.

The developer said that the name ‘pays homage to the site’s location, close to Sovereign Harbour North Marina with its wide range of waterside restaurants, bars and cafes.’

A planning application for the development was submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) alongside a 66-bed care home and an Aldi supermarket.

The trio of applications received planning permission from EBC in August 2024, despite more than 700 objections across all three schemes.

A brochure describes the over-60s property as ‘stress-free independent living’ in ‘attractive low maintenance apartments’.

The properties will be ‘cleverly designed to be low maintenance and easy to live in’, according to McCarthy Stone.

Many will have access to either patios or balconies, and all offer access to communal spaces – including a lounge and landscaped garden.

Rebecca Johnson, Sales Director at McCarthy Stone said: “At McCarthy Stone, we believe we have an important role to play in helping retirees live happier, healthier lives.

"We understand that buying a new home is always a big decision, and with this new Retirement Living development in Eastbourne set to open its doors next summer, we encourage anyone interested in hearing more about how McCarthy Stone can help them make the most of their retirement to get in touch as soon as possible.”

The development, which is set for completion in 2026, will feature access to communal spaces, including a lounge for ‘both socialising and relaxing alike’ as well as a communal garden maintained by McCarthy Stone’s team.

The developer added: “Homeowners will be well catered for at Harbourside House, with an array of local amenities close by.

“A GP surgery is almost next door and the nearby retail park features a range of household names.

The development is a 15-minute flat walk to the seafront or just a ten minute drive from the expanses of Eastbourne Beach.

"For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to ensure everything runs smoothly, while each property will be fitted with state-of-the-art security features, including a 24-hour emergency call system.”

