A retirement complex, containing 57 self-contained apartments, is set to be built in Pacific Drive in Sovereign Harbour.

A planning application for the development was submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) alongside a 66-bed care home and an Aldi supermarket.

The trio of applications received planning permission from EBC in August 2024, despite more than 700 objections across all three schemes.

Now, McCarthy Stone – the developer behind the retirement apartments – has revealed more details about what is in store for the development.

A brochure describes the over-60s property as ‘stress-free independent living’ in ‘attractive low maintenance apartments’.

The properties will be ‘cleverly designed to be low maintenance and easy to live in’, according to McCarthy Stone. Many will have access to either patios or balconies, and all offer access to communal spaces – including a lounge and landscaped garden.

The developer said: “We find that these shared facilities soon become filled with lively events, parties and regular clubs.

"At these retirement homes you’ll be looked after by a friendly on-site manager and you’ll be able to book the hotel-style guest suite to entertain friends and family in style without the effort. You can also stay in guest suites at other developments if you fancy a holiday!”

According to the brochure, the development will have ‘hidden care’, a 24-hour emergency call system, and door camera entry.

The brochure also contains photos of typical living areas and an artist’s impression of the exterior’s appearance.

Take a look below for a glimpse into what the development could look like.

1 . Developer reveals details of new Eastbourne retirement homes An artist's impression of the development Photo: McCarthy Stone

2 . Developer reveals details of new Eastbourne retirement homes An artist's impression of the development Photo: McCarthy Stone

3 . Developer reveals details of new Eastbourne retirement homes A typical McCarthy Stone bathroom Photo: McCarthy Stone