Distinctive Dutch barn style family home comes on the market in a desirable area of Worthing

Offers over £500,000 are invited for the three-bedroom property in Broadview Gardens, High Salvington.

James & James Estate Agents says there is a high standard of presentation throughout and internal viewing is considered essential to appreciate the overall size and condition of this beautiful family home.

There is a charming hallway, complemented by original wood flooring. The generous living room features a striking fireplace and offers stunning views stretching down to Worthing seafront.

The well-appointed kitchen is fitted with classic butcher block worktops and an inset range. A second reception room provides additional versatility on the ground floor, alongside a modern fitted conservatory, a convenient downstairs WC and a practical lean-to/utility room.

Upstairs, the spacious landing leads to the well-proportioned bedrooms, two of which are generous doubles. The family bathroom is fitted with a contemporary suite with storage cupboard housing a recently-fitted boiler.

At the front, a shingled driveway offers off-road parking for two vehicles. The back garden is substantial, a peaceful setting with mature trees, a dedicated seating area and direct access to the garage via the utility room.

