The four-bedroom, detached property is in Christchurch Road, Worthing, just minutes from the mainline railway station and close to the town centre and seafront.

A key feature is the west-facing walled garden, a peaceful and secluded setting with a beautiful fig tree, flower and shrub borders and a variety of herbs and fruit.

There is a wraparound patio area overlooking the lawn and the advantage of two storage sheds, plus outside water facilities.

Estate agent Fox & Sons says this is a unique opportunity to step back in time and acquire a generously-proportioned Victorian villa offering a blend of character and contemporary living with off-street parking.

A refurbished mosaic path leads to the property and meticulously runs through into the entrance porch. Inside, features include high ceilings with rose and cornice.

Accommodation on the ground floor comprises a living room with bay window, separate dining room with bay window, sitting room with doors to the garden, contemporary kitchen that flows into a bright and spacious breakfast room and a separate wc.

On the first floor are four double bedrooms, a four-piece family bathroom and an en-suite off the master room. Three of the four bedrooms offer integrated wardrobes and all rooms have high ceilings with ample space for furniture.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla

