East Sussex affordable housing development upgraded to net-zero carbon

Over 50 new houses, currently under construction in East Sussex, will now be fully net-zero carbon thanks to an increased sustainability specification.

The homes, located on Bishops Lane in the village of Ringmer, form part of a new fully affordable housing community being delivered by leading housing provider Stonewater and housebuilder Thakeham.

There will be 68 new homes built at the site in total: 54 two to four-bedroom houses and 14 one to two-bedroom apartments.

Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, will now construct the 54 houses on the site to net-zero carbon, working closely with its energy consultant and solar PV subcontractor to increase the number of high-efficiency PV panels.

The ambitious measures will be in addition to originally planned electric vehicle charging points, air source heat pumps and thermally efficient windows and doors.

As well as resulting in increased energy-efficiency and lower impact on the environment, the increased specification will lower bills for customers.

Marie Riordan, Director of Development at Stonewater, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to confirm the upgraded specification for the houses on the Bishops Lane site, and to once again be working with trusted partner Thakeham to deliver them to such a high standard.

“What was already a highly energy efficient site will now be providing fully net-zero carbon houses, something which we’re striving for on all new Stonewater developments and are immensely proud of. I’m really looking forward to meeting and seeing new customers enjoy the benefits of these upgraded sustainability measures when they move into the homes this year and in 2026.

Dan Cornelius, Partnerships Director at Thakeham, added: “Increasing the specification of the houses at Bishops Lane to net-zero carbon will lower energy bills for residents and reduce Stonewater’s carbon footprint, adding to the overall economic, social and environmental benefits of the scheme.

“Additionally, this move will ease some financial pressure on first-time buyers and key workers, enabling them to live in high-quality, affordable homes in their local community.”

The scheme will also feature new footpaths and transport links to local facilities, as well as an orchard, attenuation pond to prevent flooding, and a play area for both new residents and the wider community to enjoy, strengthening links with the local area.

Additional planting of trees and hedgerows will also form part of the development, resulting in increased biodiversity which will surpass government requirements.

The first phase of homes is due to be complete and ready for customers to move into in the summer.