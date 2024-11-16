East Sussex: These are the top 10 neighbourhoods with the cheapest property prices

By Matt Pole
Published 16th Nov 2024, 11:36 GMT
A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in East Sussex based on their average house prices as well as their total house sales year ending March 2024.

Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels have created their Property Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in East Sussex based on their average house prices, year ending March 2024.

Online Marketing Surgery used property data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the median house prices for MSOA areas in East Sussex, year ending March 2024.

These are the top 10 neighbourhoods in East Sussex with the cheapest property prices, according to the new study.

Bexhill Central, in Rother, has a median house price of £195,000 (year ending March 2024)

2. Bexhill Central

Bexhill Central, in Rother, has a median house price of £195,000 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

Upperton, in Eastbourne, has a median house price of £205,000 (year ending March 2024)

3. Upperton

Upperton, in Eastbourne, has a median house price of £205,000 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

Central Hastings, in Hastings, has a median house price of £212,500 (year ending March 2024)

4. Central Hastings

Central Hastings, in Hastings, has a median house price of £212,500 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

