Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels have created their Property Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in East Sussex based on their average house prices, year ending March 2024.

Online Marketing Surgery used property data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the median house prices for MSOA areas in East Sussex, year ending March 2024.

These are the top 10 neighbourhoods in East Sussex with the highest property prices, according to the new study.

You can view the county’s 10 cheapest neighbourhoods here.

2 . West Blatchington West Blatchington, in Brighton & Hove, has a median house price of £817,500 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

3 . Frant & Groombridge Frant & Groombridge, in Wealden, has a median house price of £712,500 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

4 . Chelwood & Nutley Chelwood & Nutley, in Wealden, has a median house price of £690,000 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google