East Sussex: These are the top 10 neighbourhoods with the highest property prices

By Matt Pole
Published 17th Nov 2024, 12:20 GMT
A new report ranks all neighbourhoods in East Sussex based on their average house prices as well as their total house sales year ending March 2024.

Online Marketing Surgery and Cardinal Steels have created their Property Report, which helped rank neighbourhoods in East Sussex based on their average house prices, year ending March 2024.

Online Marketing Surgery used property data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the median house prices for MSOA areas in East Sussex, year ending March 2024.

These are the top 10 neighbourhoods in East Sussex with the highest property prices, according to the new study.

West Blatchington, in Brighton & Hove, has a median house price of £817,500 (year ending March 2024)

2. West Blatchington

West Blatchington, in Brighton & Hove, has a median house price of £817,500 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

Frant & Groombridge, in Wealden, has a median house price of £712,500 (year ending March 2024)

3. Frant & Groombridge

Frant & Groombridge, in Wealden, has a median house price of £712,500 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

Chelwood & Nutley, in Wealden, has a median house price of £690,000 (year ending March 2024)

4. Chelwood & Nutley

Chelwood & Nutley, in Wealden, has a median house price of £690,000 (year ending March 2024) Photo: Google

