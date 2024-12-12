Eastbourne flat sold at auction
It was among 149 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Two-bedroom Flat 6 at Earlsmead Court, 15 Granville Road went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £135,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 11 December.
The property is on a 99-year lease from 1973 at a current ground rental of £54 per annum.
Richard Payne, senior auction appraiser and auctioneer, said: “We had strong interest in this realistically-priced property which resulted in competitive bidding.”
Joint auctioneers were Emslie & Tarrant.
Clive Emson Auctioneers was awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.
Founded 35 years ago, the independent firm was also shortlisted for Community Champion of the Year, winning silver, and Website of the Year.
The first auction of eight in 2025 by Clive Emson Auctioneers concludes on 6 February, with bidding live from 4 February.
Lot entries close on 13 January, with the catalogue available online from 16 January.