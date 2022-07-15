Eastbourne HMO study to be funded

A study looking into the impact of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) in Eastbourne is set to be funded.

By Jacob Panons
Friday, 15th July 2022, 2:46 pm

Devonshire councillor Stephen Holt said Eastbourne Borough Council agreed to fund the study on Wednesday, July 13.

He added: “I want to be clear that well-run HMOs [house in multiple occupation] are a valuable part of our housing strategy. However, with the majority of these HMOs concentrated in Devonshire ward, I do have a concern with regards to saturation and the pressures that it has on public services, waste management and traffic.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

“This [study] will investigate the possibilities of an Article 4 direction within the town and the impact of additional licensing and planning restrictions concerning HMOs.”

Eastbourne councillor Stephen Holt. Picture from Mark Dimmock

Cllr Margaret Bannister added: “As a Devonshire resident in the town centre, and with the ongoing housing crisis, I know the importance of well-run HMOs. However, with an increasing number of housing applications looking to convert family homes to HMOs, we need to consider the impact of this”.

READ THIS:PICTURES: Travellers set up camp in Eastbourne park

Eastbourne music festival moved following arrival of ‘50+ unauthorised vehicles’

Pevensey Bay hotel to be put on sale ‘immediately’ after months of development battles

Eastbourne HMOTravellers