Eastbourne HMO study to be funded

Devonshire councillor Stephen Holt said Eastbourne Borough Council agreed to fund the study on Wednesday, July 13.
He added: “I want to be clear that well-run HMOs [house in multiple occupation] are a valuable part of our housing strategy. However, with the majority of these HMOs concentrated in Devonshire ward, I do have a concern with regards to saturation and the pressures that it has on public services, waste management and traffic.
“This [study] will investigate the possibilities of an Article 4 direction within the town and the impact of additional licensing and planning restrictions concerning HMOs.”
Cllr Margaret Bannister added: “As a Devonshire resident in the town centre, and with the ongoing housing crisis, I know the importance of well-run HMOs. However, with an increasing number of housing applications looking to convert family homes to HMOs, we need to consider the impact of this”.