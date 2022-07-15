Eastbourne HMO study to be funded

Devonshire councillor Stephen Holt said Eastbourne Borough Council agreed to fund the study on Wednesday, July 13.

He added: “I want to be clear that well-run HMOs [house in multiple occupation] are a valuable part of our housing strategy. However, with the majority of these HMOs concentrated in Devonshire ward, I do have a concern with regards to saturation and the pressures that it has on public services, waste management and traffic.

“This [study] will investigate the possibilities of an Article 4 direction within the town and the impact of additional licensing and planning restrictions concerning HMOs.”

Eastbourne councillor Stephen Holt. Picture from Mark Dimmock