Eastbourne residential investment opportunity sold

A fully-let residential property comprising seven flats generating more than £53,000 a year in Eastbourne has been sold.

Three-storey 26 Bourne Street was among 165 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was listed with a freehold guide price of £450,000 to £475,000 at the firm’s auction which ended on Wednesday 24 July, however, it was sold prior to the auction..

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “I was not surprised to see an early sale on this great opportunity to acquire a freehold residential investment arranged over three floors as seven self-contained converted studio flats.

AUCTION: Three-storey 26 Bourne Street, Eastbourne

“Our purchaser recognised that this building is fully let and produces £53,232 per annum and it is considered there is potential for rental growth.”

The building occupies a prominent corner location at the junction of Bourne Street and Pevensey Road, within easy reach of the comprehensive shopping facilities and amenities of the town centre.

In nearby Pevensey, a mixed commercial and residential property with a garage at 10A Richmond Road was sold for £216,500 after competitive bidding.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “We had strong pre-sale interest in this property which comprises a shop on the ground floor, a self-contained residential unit occupying part of the ground floor/first floor and a garage located to the rear of the property.

”This translated into good bidding which drove up the price to more than £20,000 above the freehold guide, leading to an excellent outcome for both vendor and purchaser.

“It is yet another example of how well-located, realistically-priced properties can do exceptionally well – and often exceed expectations – at Clive Emson auctions.”

The property is located within easy reach of Pevensey Bay railway station and the seafront as well as Eastbourne with its wide range of local and national retailers, schools, railway station and further amenities.

Two lock-up garages behind shops in Pevensey, offered as separate lots, were each the subject of competitive bidding.

Garage 3 and Garage 4 are located to the rear of a parade of shops on Richmond Road, a short distance from Pevensey Bay beach and Pevensey Bay railway station.

Garage 4 went for £20,000 freehold while Garage 3 achieved £16,300.

Chris added: “Garages tend to do exceptionally well – and these two were no exception, and if anyone is thinking of coming to market with a similar offering, now is a good time.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday 16 September and ends on Wednesday 18 September. Entries close on 27 August with the catalogue available from 31 August.