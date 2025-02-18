Eastbourne retirement development agrees £214,000 in S106 contributions as it receives final planning approval

The developer of a planned 126 home retirement development in Eastbourne has begun a new phase of community engagement in Eastbourne after its proposal received final planning approval.

The UK’s first beachfront Integrated Retirement Community. located adjacent to Sovereign Harbour in Martinique Way, will provide 126 beachfront homes for older people after plans were approved.

Under what is known as a ‘Section 106’ agreement signed with Eastbourne Borough Council, Untold Living said that it will be contributing £214,000 to projects in the local community, including the improvement of bus services, training local people and tackling unemployment, and funding a local car club.

In 2023, the developer put forward plans for a major retirement complex on land east of Martinique Way.

The development was previously proposed to have 137 flats across seven-storeys – but residents objected to the plans in their hundreds.

Concerns largely revolved around lack of privacy for existing dwellings, an increase to traffic in the area and added stress to infrastructure.

Having received initial planning permission in September 2024, the new Section 106 agreement marks the final stage of the planning process.

Untold Living will be launching an extensive community engagement process later this year, as part of which, it will be inviting ideas for naming the scheme.

The new development will provide employment opportunities for local people in both the construction and operational phases of the development, including the provision of apprenticeships. Untold Living has committed to at least 25% of work during the construction phase being available to local businesses.

The construction process will involve upgraded highways for vehicles, and improved pedestrian access in the community, including a new safe and accessible footway from the north of the site to the Sovereign Outer Harbour. Local bus stops are also being refurbished as part of the construction process.

Untold Living has made agreements to have a minimum age restriction for residents, and the properties are not able to be purchased as second homes.

The Eastbourne IRC, operated by Untold Living, will provide 126 homes aimed at older people who are living independently. IRCs blend age-appropriate housing with care, if needed, that is tailored to the specific needs of the resident.

Overall, the development represents a £65 million investment in the area, which the Confederation of British Industry estimates will result in a multiplier effect of close to £200 million across the economy.

Russell Jewell, CEO at Untold Living, said: “The UK has a severe lack of age-appropriate housing, and in Eastbourne the need is particularly strong. Evidence shows that retirement communities, like the proposed development in Eastbourne, have a key role to play in reducing strain on the NHS, helping to ease the housing crisis, and ensuring everyone can access the type of housing that best suits them in later life.

“As Untold Living will be operating this retirement community in the long term, we intend to be good neighbours for many years to come. We hope that through our investment across transport infrastructure and in training and employment, the scheme will contribute to the enhancement of the surrounding area and better serve the community's needs."