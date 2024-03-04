Eastbourne seafront flat with underground parking up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flat 11 at Monarch House on Royal Parade, is among 147 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Home + Castle, it is listed with a leasehold guide price of £170,000 to £180,000 and a share of the freehold at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 20 March.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This ground floor two-bedroom purpose-built flat is situated within a gated development on Eastbourne's seafront.

“The property has an allocated parking space underground with secure access and is just a short distance from Eastbourne Sovereign Harbour with its local shopping facilities.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/248/91/

Also in Eastbourne, a period property is offered jointly with Hunt Commercial as an investment opportunity.

Three-storey 36 Meads Street, currently let at £12,500 per annum, has a leasehold guide price of £120,000 to £125,000.

Senior Auction Appraiser and Auctioneer Richard Payne said: “This is an attractive investment opportunity with the property let on a 10-year lease and currently trading as a wine merchants.

“It occupies a prominent corner location in the heart of the sought-after Meads district of Eastbourne at the junction of Matlock Road and Meads Street.

The property is located in a good trading location in a secondary commercial throughfare with the area represented by multiples including Co-op, Tesco Express and a variety of independent local traders.

There are excellent road links to the seafront, town centre and all surrounding areas via the nearby A27.

Tenure is the remainder of a 999-year lease from 2014 at a peppercorn ground rent.

Also in Eastbourne, a commercial investment opportunity at 202 Seaside is offered jointly with Hunt Commercial with a leasehold guide price of £75,000 to £80,000.

This three storey property is arranged as a lock-up shop and a pair of one-bedroom flats each sold on long leases.

Richard added: “The shop is let on a six-year lease – trading as Eastbourne Technical Repairs – and generates £8,000 per annum in rent. We consider it ideal for continued investment.

The building occupies a prominent corner position at the junction of Springfield Road and Seaside in a busy secondary trading location with the area represented by multiples including Sainsburys Local and a variety of independent traders.

There are excellent road links to the seafront, town centre and all surrounding areas via the nearby A259.

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease from 1986 at a current ground rental of £75 per annum.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the second of eight this year, goes live on Monday 18 March and ends on Wednesday 20 March.